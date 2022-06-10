Large police scene resolved in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - The public near an active police scene in Plymouth were permitted to move freely Friday afternoon after an incident near a commercial building ended.
Law enforcement agencies had responded to the area of Farmer and Karmada had asked residents to avoid the area.
Police were observed taking someone into custody in the aftermath of the incident. .
It's unclear what prompted the police response.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details