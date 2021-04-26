Addiction programs tested amid pandemic with opioid overdoses up 47%, deaths 27%

Families Against Narcotics is known for its Hope Not Handcuffs program, where people who need help with an addiction can walk into participating police departments and get help.

But FAN now says the pandemic's effects helping lead to opioid overdoses and deaths have tested it like never before.

FAN peer recovery coach Eric Omron says helping those struggling with an addiction is his calling.

"It’s something great when you take people like me to the treatment center, and they start their new life, and you watch them grow and make better choices," he said.

Omron understands the pain that comes with battling an addiction firsthand. He has been in recovery for six years.

"I was taking pain pills like they were candy - 36 of them a day and I loved them," Omron said. "And it removed every ounce of who I was and in its place, it was just disaster and chaos."

Omron worked hard to get his life back on track. but now he and families against narcotics are noticing a devastating trend they believe is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

FAN Executive Director Linda Davis says opioid overdoses are up 43 percent while overdose deaths are up 27 percent.

"The stress level at so many different junctures it’s really hard for people," she said. "And then if you are already suffering from a substance problem - I don’t want to say it’s an excuse - but it’s easy to go back to that to deal with all of the stress."

Davis says last year in-person support meetings shut down and people struggled with isolation.

"We've tried to maintain contact with people through Zoom meetings, in virtual meetings, and virtual support groups, but that’s really not the same as one-on-one," she said.

Omron also says reduced capacity at recovery facilities has made it harder for recovering addicts to get help quickly.

"There was a time I could get someone to two into treatment the same day and now depending on the resource you’re looking at four weeks, six weeks," he said. "I’ve even seen it as far as eight weeks and when the person agrees to go, the clock is ticking."

While Omron works tirelessly to be there for those struggling with an addiction he also wants to share a message. He says recovery is possible, even in the midst of a pandemic.

"Never stop moving forward even a half a step is still a step," he said. "There is help out there, but never stop moving forward."

Support meetings are starting to be in-person again with safety precautions in place. There are still Zoom options as well if someone does not feel comfortable being around someone else amid the pandemic just yet.

