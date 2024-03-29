Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Ghost Hunt at the Museum, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
There's Easter fun for both adults and kids this weekend. Here's what's going on, along with more things to do:
Bunnyville
- Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Hunt for Easter eggs, get bunny ears and painted on whiskers, and more while you see the animals.
Admission is included with a ticket to the zoo. Get tickets here.
Ghost Hunt at the Museum
- Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- The Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe
The Great Lakes Ghost Hunters of Michigan will take you through the horror museum, which is in a building that is rumored to be haunted, as you hunt for ghosts.
Tickets are $45. Get them here.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
- Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30
- Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada
Collect eggs and turn them to build a six-pack of hard cider at Blake's. The event will also include live music, deals, and more.
Only 21 and up are allowed.
Tickets are $35. Get them here.
Roundabout Festival
- Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m.
- Russell Industrial Center in Detroit
Mom Jeans, Summer Salt, Microwave, and more will perform at this fest inside the Russell Industrial Center.
Tickets start at $49.99. Get tickets.
Canterbury EGGstravaganza
- Friday, March 29
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
A helicopter will drop eggs that can be turned in for prizes. Only a few spots remain for Friday's drop.
Tickets are $12.99. Get tickets.
The Hawk Theatre Campfire Concert Series
- Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
- Black Box Theatre in Farmington Hills
See Joanna Sterling during this intimate night of music at the Black Box Theatre at The Hawk. This event is part of a series.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.