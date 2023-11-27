Adult-only night planned at holiday-themed immersive Glenlore Trails

article

Glenlore Trails is hosting a special night for adults only this winter.

On Dec. 15, walk through the immersive Aurora forest surrounded by holiday lights and music. There will also be a taco truck and adult beverages.

Many timeslots are sold out already, but some tickets remain. Tickets are $25 for adults up to age 60 and $20 for those older than 60.

Get tickets here.

Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.