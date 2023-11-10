Igloo reservations now open for Ale Mary's Jingle Christmas pop-up in Royal Oak

article

Each Christmas season, Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak transforms into a winter wonderland, both inside and out.

Reservations for the Jingle pop-up are now open.

Step into Ale Mary's after Thanksgiving and be surrounded by colorful lights and holiday cheer. Jingle includes heated igloos, thousands of Christmas lights, decorations, and festive cocktails, alongside the restaurant's long tap list that is available all year.

Related article

Jinge runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 at 316 S. Main St.

Make reservations here.

(Photo: Ale Mary's)

Jingle isn't the only festive pop-up you'll find in Royal Oak. A "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" inspired bar is expected to open in the basement of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, the new endeavor in the former Jolly Pumpkin space.

That will open after Thanksgiving as well, and the basement will be the home of other seasonal pop-ups throughout the year.