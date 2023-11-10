Expand / Collapse search

Igloo reservations now open for Ale Mary's Jingle Christmas pop-up in Royal Oak

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Holidays
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Ale Mary's)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Each Christmas season, Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak transforms into a winter wonderland, both inside and out.

Reservations for the Jingle pop-up are now open.

Step into Ale Mary's after Thanksgiving and be surrounded by colorful lights and holiday cheer. Jingle includes heated igloos, thousands of Christmas lights, decorations, and festive cocktails, alongside the restaurant's long tap list that is available all year. 

Related

'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar coming to Royal Oak this holiday season
article

'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar coming to Royal Oak this holiday season

A holiday pop-up bar inspired by "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" is coming to Royal Oak. Griswold’s Hideaway will take over the basement of the newly opened Bandit Tavern after Thanksgiving.

Jinge runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 at 316 S. Main St.

Make reservations here.

(Photo: Ale Mary's)

Jingle isn't the only festive pop-up you'll find in Royal Oak. A "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" inspired bar is expected to open in the basement of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, the new endeavor in the former Jolly Pumpkin space.

That will open after Thanksgiving as well, and the basement will be the home of other seasonal pop-ups throughout the year.

Find more things to do:

Watch FOX 2 News Live