Affordable Connectivity Program deadline is Feb. 7 to help Detroiters get online

Community Ambassador Shadora Ford is with Connect 313 - helping another Detroiter get connected, for free.

He's even going to bring his father back so he can get online. Having internet access isn't a luxury - it's a necessity - for everyone.

"From telehealth to tutoring programs - even workforce development - you have to get online," said Shadora Ford. "Even most bill payments and cell phone companies tell you to go online."

And right now Detroiters on Medicare, Medicaid or SNAP Benefits can get connected at discounted rates. It's usually free, but the deadline for the Affordable Connectivity Program is Feb. 7.

"There's about 90,000, Detroiters, that we are still looking to get signed up," Ford said. "It's vital - it is essential for people to get online and get connected to those resources."

The Muhammad family knows firsthand - between their young children, and their businesses - graphic design and a modeling agency. They have to be connected - but there's another reason as well.

"Due to my medical condition - I'm disabled and I'm also epileptic - so it helps financially, of course," said Nuri Muhammad.

And not just financially.

"Everybody needs help, who doesn't need help," he said.

MACC Development on the city's east side is just one of more than 20 tech hubs throughout the city - where Connect 313 is helping everyone from young families to senior citizens get internet access.

"That's a beautiful thing," he said.

"Especially with Connect 313 - they help a lot of the seniors and the people who aren't so tech-savvy," said Hanipha Muhammad.

Along with getting connected - and getting that discount - comes a voucher for something like a tablet or laptop - to keep you connected.

"Now is the time to recognize that people need this in order to survive and do well for themselves," said Vittoria Katanski "It's a human right at this point."

For more information go to getinternet.gov or Connect313.org



