After decriminalization of 'magic' mushrooms in Ann Arbor, medical professionals issue warnings

One week after the Ann Arbor City Council voted to decriminalize psychedelic substances like magic mushrooms some medical professionals want users to not be tricked into thinking there's no danger.

"I think the public needs more education or at least awareness and that is where the poison center comes in," said Dr. Varaun Vorhra, Wayne State University Poison Control Center. "We don't condone these, they are still scheduled one. meaning they have no acceptable medical use right now."

Some advocates tout psychedelic substances as having therapeutic benefits in the treatment of mental illness and other medical problems.

But medical professionals are sounding the alarm because of how these substances can interact with medications and even the foods you eat.

"You will see a lot of different side effects like racing heart rate, nausea, vomiting, sweating, hallucinations, possible psychosis," Vohra said. "What we would call 'a bad trip.'"

Medical experts believe if you are going to use these substances, you should do under certain conditions.

"We recommend at least, if you are with a group of people, people who will be able to monitor you, or supervise you in that setting," Vohra said. "Sort of a chaperone in a way."

You can also contact the Michigan Poison Center at the Wayne State University School of Medicine to learn more about the substance before using.

"Because of the (Ann Arbor) vote, we will see up an uptick in prevalence and use," he said.

For more information online go to poison.med.wayne.edu or call the WSU poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.