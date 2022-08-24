AG charges gun wielding man shot by East Lansing police; declines charges against officers

A man shot by East Lansing police earlier this year is facing charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

DeAnthony Vanatten is accused of running toward the Meijer store on Lake Lansing Road with a gun while wearing a ski mask on April 25.

According to Nessel's office, Vanatten failed to comply with commands given by police before Officers Jose Viera and James Menser fired multiple shots, striking him twice.

"Michigan law does give a police officer the right to use the degree of force that is reasonable under the circumstances to effectuate an arrest and protect themselves and others while making that arrest," Nessel said. "If a person uses force within our state's definition of self-defense, their actions are justified under the law, and they are not guilty of a crime."

Nessel charged Vanetten with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of receiving and concealing a firearm, one count of felony firearm, four counts resisting and obstructing an officer, and one count third degree retail fraud.

Since the case is ongoing, Nessel's office said further details would not be released.