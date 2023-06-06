AI used to alter innocent photos into explicit images for sextortion schemes, FBI says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Technology is making it easier to transform innocent images into explicit content that is used for sextortion schemes, the FBI warned.
The FBI said it has received reports about photos and videos of children and non-consenting adults that are altered to look explicit. The original images are found on social media, online, or obtained from the victim and then altered.
The images are then shared on the internet and the victims have no idea until someone else brings them to their attention.
Then, the images are sent to the victims for extortion, which typically involves demanding money, or harassment, the FBI said. Once the altered photos and videos are circulated, it can be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to remove them from the internet.
Since April, the FBI has seen an uptick in these types of crimes.
Tips for protecting yourself:
- Monitor children's online activity and discuss risks associated with sharing personal content
- Use discretion when posting images, videos, and personal content online, particularly those that include children or their information. Images, videos, or personal information posted online can be captured, manipulated, and distributed by malicious actors without your knowledge or consent. Once content is shared on the internet, it can be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to remove once it is circulated or posted by other parties.
- Run frequent online searches of you and your children's information (e.g., full name, address, phone number, etc.) to help identify the exposure and spread of personal information on the internet.
- Apply privacy settings on social media accounts—including setting profiles and your friends lists as private—to limit the public exposure of your photos, videos, and other personal information.
- Consider using reverse image search engines to locate any photos or videos that have circulated on the internet without your knowledge.
- Exercise caution when accepting friend requests, communicating, engaging in video conversations, or sending images to individuals you do not know personally. Be especially wary of individuals who immediately ask or pressure you to provide them. Those items could be screen-captured, recorded, manipulated, shared without your knowledge or consent, and used to exploit you or someone you know.
- Do not provide any unknown or unfamiliar individuals with money or other items of value. Complying with malicious actors does not guarantee your sensitive photos or content will not be shared.
- Use discretion when interacting with known individuals online who appear to be acting outside their normal pattern of behavior. Hacked social media accounts can easily be manipulated by malicious actors to gain trust from friends or contacts to further criminal schemes or activity.
- Secure social media and other online accounts using complex passwords or passphrases and multi-factor authentication.
- Research the privacy, data sharing, and data retention policies of social media platforms, apps, and websites before uploading and sharing images, videos, or other personal content.