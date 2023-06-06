AI used to alter innocent photos into explicit images for sextortion schemes, FBI says

Technology is making it easier to transform innocent images into explicit content that is used for sextortion schemes, the FBI warned.

The FBI said it has received reports about photos and videos of children and non-consenting adults that are altered to look explicit. The original images are found on social media, online, or obtained from the victim and then altered.

The images are then shared on the internet and the victims have no idea until someone else brings them to their attention.

Then, the images are sent to the victims for extortion, which typically involves demanding money, or harassment, the FBI said. Once the altered photos and videos are circulated, it can be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to remove them from the internet.

Since April, the FBI has seen an uptick in these types of crimes.

Tips for protecting yourself: