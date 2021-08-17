Airbnb imposes rental restrictions to prevent parties during Halloween weekend

article

Vacation home rental company Airbnb said it will impose stricter reservation guidelines on Halloween weekend to prevent parties.

The company introduced policies last year to curb the chances that homes will be used for parties during major holidays typically associated with partying, including Halloween, 4th of July, and New Year's Eve.

During Halloween weekend this year, Airbnb will limit who can rent homes by imposing restrictions on guests who do not have a history of positive reviews from hosts.

Those without positive reviews will not be able to rent entire homes for a single night. Certain local and last-minute bookings for two-night stays by guests without a history of positive reviews will be blocked.

Guests who do make reservations during the holiday weekend must acknowledge that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken.

The company introduced new safety measures after a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in California in 2019.

Airbnb estimates that policies set to reduce parties dropped unauthorized Halloween parties by more than 49% last year and New Year's Eve parties by more than 51%.