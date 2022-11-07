Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man

A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County.

Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.

The Howard City man died at a hospital, while the Lansing man suffered serious injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.