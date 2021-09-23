Alleged victims of sexual abuse by Michigan sports doctor confront board of regents

On the first in-person meeting for the University of Michigan Board of Regents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, men who claimed they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Robert Anderson made their voices heard.

The meeting in Ann Arbor turned contentious Thursday as men who said they survived sexual assault at the hands of Dr. Robert Anderson voiced their anger over how UM President Mark Schlissel and the Board have heard their complaints.

"The Bo I knew would have fixed everything before dinner time. The Bo I knew never would have let this happen Michigan. The Bo I knew didn't know about this - those are Michigan lies,"said former UM football player Chuck Christian. "And Michigan lies are still lies and cover-up and enough is enough is enough is enough is enough and hail to the victims."

Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of sexually abusing around 1,000 young men between 1966 and 2003.

Some of those men showed up outside the board of regents meeting.

They credited form UM athlete Tad Deluca for speaking up in the 1970s only for nothing to happen.

"In 1975 I wrote a letter that was ignored and because of that anyone younger than me - I’m 66 - anyone younger than me shouldn’t be here today," Deluca said.

Following the meeting, the University of Michigan sent a statement saying they have finalized "a policy and procedures for addressing sexual and gender-based misconduct that would add consistency by applying to all students, faculty, staff and third parties across the entire university community."

Advertisement