Amazon says Shelby Township fulfillment center worker has coronavirus

An Amazon employee at the Shelby Township fulfillment center has the coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

The employee was last onsite March 18, received medical care and is in quarantine, according to the company.

Amazon has made employees at the site aware of the case and has asked anyone in close contact with the employee to stay home with pay for 14 days in self-quarantine.

All Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay along with unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of March.

Amazon said cleaning procedures have been increased at its facilities and shift times are being staggered to increase social distancing. Meetings have been discontinued in favor of message boards, it said.

