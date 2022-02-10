Ambassador Bridge closure: Injunction sought to end protests, blockade

A court injunction has been sought to stop protests at the Ambassador Bridge.

An injunction hearing will be held Friday to address the matter that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States for days.

Truckers and supporters have been blocking the international bridge since Monday in protest of COVID-19 mandates in Canada. The blockade has led to the closure of the bridge, which has had a large economic impact on both Canada and the U.S.

"The economic hardship that this occupation is having on international trade is not sustainable, and it must come to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

He said approximately ⅓ of trade between the U.S. and Canada is conducted on the bridge.

Michael Foguth, with Foguth Financial Group, said the impact of the blocked bridge will be felt for weeks and possibly months once the protest ends.

"Even if they resolve this as soon as we air this, 10 minutes later we have breaking news, we’re still going to feel this," he said.

He also noted that it is impacting an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic – the auto industry. The shutdown has led to auto plants halting operations in both nations. Meat and product industries have also been greatly impacted.

"We’re already at pent-up demand. I mean drive by a dealership right now, look at their lots, they’re empty. They need them. You take another four, five, seven days away from them, it's going to be really tough," he said.