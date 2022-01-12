American Red Cross declares nationwide blood crisis -- how to donate blood

The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood.

For the first time ever, the Red Cross declared a blood crisis in the United States.

"We are at very critical levels as far as our blood inventory goes, it’s the lowest inventory we’ve had in more than a decade," said Meghan Lehman the regional communications director for the American Red Cross. "Hospitals are being forced to make difficult decision about where the blood goes."

The Red Cross partially blames the shortage on blood drive cancellations due to the pandemic and hesitancy to donate blood during the latest COVID-19 surge.

Everyone who is able to donate is encouraged to help.

"Anybody healthy that meets their criteria can donate, and it’s a great way to support your community and give back," said Joe Valentine, the assistant city manager of Farmington Hills.

A blood donation takes around an hour, and one donation can save up to three lives.

One donor, Stacie Millichamp, has been donating blood since she was in high school. She said she continues to donate because her best friend's daughter who is in remission for leukemia needed blood transfusions, so she sees how important it is.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate blood or find a blood drive.