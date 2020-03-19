American Women’s team stuck in Honduras as border close

An American Women’s football team is stranded in Honduras after the president closed the borders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We weren't too worried about coming down here and being exposed to anything anymore than we would be in the states and we weren’t expecting things to blow up in the states like they did - as rapidly as they did,” Stephanie Balochko said.

But it did. Now more than 50 football players who played in the American Women’s Bowl are stranded in Honduras, along with teams from Costa Rica and Mexico. They have no idea when they will be able to return home.

“We were told 7 days -- maybe longer, not really sure. So right now we are asking people to pray for us and we’re asking for donations. We are staying here - we’re safe at hotel that we are at since we have been here since last Wednesday,” Desiree Spivey said.

Spivey is from Detroit’s Dark Angels team, which won two games but in the middle of the third -- everything changed. On Sunday night, they learned the Honduran president had closed the borders to contain the coronavirus.

“All of us have families back home - kids. Most of the women here are mothers. We have police officers, we have a variety of different people here just trying to get back,” Spivey said.

At this point, no return flights are scheduled. They have reached out to the embassy, their representatives, and are now asking for donations -- not knowing how long they will be stranded at a Honduran hotel.

“It’s disappointing, things happen - just remain positive here. We weren’t expecting it but as Americans we’ve grown to roll with the punches and kind of figure out what we can, and try to control what we can control,” said Chandice Hunter.

“We just ask everybody to share on social media, keep the word spreading and hopefully we can get home,” Balochko said.

