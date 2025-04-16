Amigos Street Tacos attack: DoorDash driver charged with assaulting St. Clair Shores restaurant owner

The Brief An Eastpointe man is facing charges after allegedly attacking the owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores. The restaurant owner said the suspect, a DoorDash driver, was angry about an out-of-order bathroom. Daveon Jahmel Godbold was charged with numerous crimes, including robbery and aggravated assault.



A DoorDash driver is now facing assault charges after a St. Clair Shores restaurant owner was attacked on camera.

Daveon Jahmel Godbold, 20, of Eastpointe, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of robbery, resisting and obstructing, malicious destruction of property, aggravated assault and delivery/manufacture of marijuana. He was given a $25,000 personal bond.

The backstory:

According to police, Godbold went to Amigos Street Tacos at 22428 Greater Mack just after 7 p.m. Saturday and got into an argument with the owner. Police said that Godbold tried to grab a DoorDash order he was picking up, but the owner refused. This led to Godbold allegedly assaulting the owner.

Security video from the eatery showed a man who police say was Godbold jumping the counter and attacking the victim.

Godbold is also accused of damaging a window at the restaurant.

He was arrested during a traffic stop after the crime.

Dig deeper:

The restaurant owner said it all started over the business' bathroom.

"I was in the middle of fixing the bathroom. It wasn’t done yet, it wasn’t connected to piping or water. He didn’t care, he used the bathroom anyway," he said.

This led to the refusal to give Godbold the food, and the ensuing argument.

"He took the food, he threw it on the floor," said the victim. "He was acting so violent, and he smashed the food on the floor."

The owner said Godbold then left but returned a few seconds later with another person. This is when the assault happened.