Expand / Collapse search

Amigos Street Tacos attack: DoorDash driver charged with assaulting St. Clair Shores restaurant owner

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 16, 2025 7:46am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Video: St. Clair Shores restaurant owner attacked by DoorDash driver

Police are looking for help identifying the second attacker after a restaurant owner was assaulted.

The Brief

    • An Eastpointe man is facing charges after allegedly attacking the owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores.
    • The restaurant owner said the suspect, a DoorDash driver, was angry about an out-of-order bathroom.
    • Daveon Jahmel Godbold was charged with numerous crimes, including robbery and aggravated assault.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A DoorDash driver is now facing assault charges after a St. Clair Shores restaurant owner was attacked on camera.

Daveon Jahmel Godbold, 20, of Eastpointe, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of robbery, resisting and obstructing, malicious destruction of property, aggravated assault and delivery/manufacture of marijuana. He was given a $25,000 personal bond.

The backstory:

According to police, Godbold went to Amigos Street Tacos at 22428 Greater Mack just after 7 p.m. Saturday and got into an argument with the owner. Police said that Godbold tried to grab a DoorDash order he was picking up, but the owner refused. This led to Godbold allegedly assaulting the owner.

Security video from the eatery showed a man who police say was Godbold jumping the counter and attacking the victim.

Godbold is also accused of damaging a window at the restaurant. 

He was arrested during a traffic stop after the crime.

Related

Video: DoorDash driver attacks restaurant owner over bathroom dispute
article

Video: DoorDash driver attacks restaurant owner over bathroom dispute

"I was in the middle of fixing the bathroom - it wasn’t done yet, it wasn’t connected to piping or water - he didn’t care, he use the bathroom anyway," he said.

Dig deeper:

The restaurant owner said it all started over the business' bathroom.

"I was in the middle of fixing the bathroom. It wasn’t done yet, it wasn’t connected to piping or water. He didn’t care, he used the bathroom anyway," he said.

This led to the refusal to give Godbold the food, and the ensuing argument. 

Related

Teens in custody after carjacking DoorDash driver, leading Southfield police on high-speed chase
article

Teens in custody after carjacking DoorDash driver, leading Southfield police on high-speed chase

After allegedly carjacking a DoorDash driver at gunpoint at The Lakes Apartments in Southfield over the weekend, two suspects led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Detroit.

"He took the food, he threw it on the floor," said the victim. "He was acting so violent, and he smashed the food on the floor."

The owner said Godbold then left but returned a few seconds later with another person. This is when the assault happened. 

The Source: A press release from St. Clair Shores police and previous FOX 2 reporting were used for this story. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetySt. Clair Shores