Ample job openings and no one to hire, temperatures to hit 80, high school sports in court today

Michigan small businesses are caught in one of the pandemic's most unexpected paradoxes with many still out of work yet there are more job openings than ever before.

It's been a tough go for Darren Lee, who can't find anyone to hire at his Roseville eatery. He's been looking for people for the last two months but hasn't found anyone.

It's not a decision he can fault people over. They make more money on unemployment than he could pay them. "...they're content with an easier life and I can't say I blame them," he said, "but I'm not built that way."

"For the last two months, I've been looking for and trying to find people. But they're content with their unemployment they're content with the money they're being paid to stay home and not work," he said."

Lee has even offered a $400 signing bonus to anyone who comes on board at Hopscotch and Bourbon. And yet, "I didn't even get a phone call - crickets."

Small businesses across the U.S. are stuck in a position where they can't seem to hire enough employees, even as 6% of the country is unemployed - about 9.7 million Americans.

The ramifications of this paradox could mean small business failings in 2021 which could stymie growth in an economy that saw a record rebound but is still behind. There could be long lines at the remaining businesses, as well as rising prices.

Since the initial shutter from the pandemic, there's been an increase in job creation. Economists believe this is outpacing the interest among prospective workers that are earning unemployment in addition to a $300 supplement that was tapped onto the last pandemic relief package.

Workers may also be concerned about getting sick, due to the still clear presence of the pandemic swirling around the country and especially in Michigan. Others may be needed at home still since the duties of parenting have only magnified since schools went remote.

And then, there are the people who may be reconsidering their career decisions entirely.

High school sports case in Court today

A Michigan Court of Claims is expected to listen to arguments for and against epidemic orders that have altered high school sporting events and participation this year due to the pandemic.

The group Let Them Play is expected to make its case against the state that mandatory testing and quarantining rules should not govern whether student-athletes can be involved in the competition.

"It was an absolute nightmare and disaster this winter," said Jayme McElvany, who represents the group. "Kids were kicked out of their districts and states and finals and their lifelong dreams were taken because they were sitting next to someone six feet away in a classroom both with masks on and that still wasn't good enough."

The state has imposed restrictions on students who came into contact with others that test positive for the virus.

Antisemitism rises in Michigan

The annual report from the Anti-Defamation League found that acts of antisemitism rose in Michigan by 26% in 2020. The increase is among historically high levels of race and ethnic-based harassment in the country.

There were 51 incidents reported to the ADL last year, representing a 240% rise over the last five years in the state. The ADL also said there were 170 other hateful incidents reported as well, including white supremacist events and propaganda and hateful actions against minorities.

Harassment claims targeted Jews the most. However, the COVID-19 pandemic also gave way to its own string of attacks on Asian Americans, who were scapegoated as the reason behind the virus.

"Any increase in antisemitic incidents is cause for concern, but this year’s data is compounded by year-after-year increases in Michigan," Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin said. "We urge community members to understand where this hate is originating from, and to call it out."

Michigan loses seat in Congress and vote in electoral college

The U.S. Census finally released its population count after a delay in collecting information this year. The good news is Michigan has finally eclipsed 10 million citizens. The bad news is that other states saw much larger growth in populations comparatively.

That means Michigan will have only 13 congressional districts and votes in the electoral college. The immediate effects of this move won't be felt, but in the grand scheme of things, it means a reduction in representation at the federal level as the political winds shift south and west.

Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon all picked up seats.

So where will Michigan lose its congressional seat? It may come from Detroit, where the redistricting process is set to redraw boundaries in the coming weeks.

What else we're watching

Opioid overdoses rose by 47% in Michigan in 2020, a sharp increase after a gradual decline measured over the last couple of years. The pandemic underscores the racial disparities in place in the U.S. A new docuseries about COVID-19 and race was produced by a Detroit filmmaker. A local artist was awarded $1,500 and contract to design a new cover for a community food truck presented by the Disability Network Wayne County Detroit. Eric Smith, the convicted former county prosecutor in Macomb County is scheduled to be sentenced today at 12 p.m. The year's first Super Pink Full Moon was this morning. If you missed it, the next one will be May 26.

Daily Forecast

The day many have been eyeing on their calendar for the last week has finally arrived with near-record warmth expected today. Temperatures are expected to eclipse 80 degrees for the first time this year. Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through after that.

Biden to sign executive order raising federal contract workers' minimum wage to $15 an hour

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, giving a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

Workers who currently earn the minimum of $10.95 an hour would receive a 37% pay hike, though the increase would be rolled out gradually, according to the terms of the order.

All federal agencies would need to include the higher wage in new contract offerings by Jan. 30 of 2022. By March 30, agencies would need to implement the higher wage into new contracts. The increase would also be in existing contracts that are extended.

Biden administration officials said the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers, the Associated Press reported, citing officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of Tuesday's signing.