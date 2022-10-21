Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

article

Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday.

The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.

Animal control officers said the cats were living in concerning conditions unrelated to the fire.

The surviving animals are receiving care at the county animal shelter, while the bodies of the dead cats are at Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine for necropsies to determine the cause of death.

The investigation will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether there will be charges issued.