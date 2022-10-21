Shelby Township vet arraigned on animal cruelty charge after dog abuse video

article

A veterinarian was arraigned Friday on charges stemming from a dog abuse video authorities say was captured at his Macomb County home.

Wayne Gilchrist is charged with animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal.

A video posted to YouTube shows Gilchrist abusing a German shepherd in Ray Township, authorities said. The video was reported to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office by someone who recognized Gilchrist. According to the Companion Animal Care Clinic, Gilchrist is a vet at the Shelby Township office.

The video showed the dog being choked and slammed on the floor.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Animal Control examined the dog and determined it was not injured. It was also discovered that the dog bit a juvenile and a puppy at the home.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Gilchrist since he is facing a misdemeanor charge.

Lucido noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.