Ann Arbor home explosion • Michigan man admits to German castle murder • Early voting underway

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries when an Ann Arbor home exploded Monday morning.

The explosion sent debris flying in the 700 block of S. 7th Street around 6 a.m. as the house went up in flames.

Ann Arbor police deemed the home a total loss. Crews are still at the scene, and nearby streets are expected to be closed.

Michigan man admits to German castle murder

A man from Metro Detroit admitted Monday to raping and killing a woman after authorities say he pushed two U.S. women down a ravine near Germany's Neuschwanstein last summer, the Associated Press reports.

The 31-year-old Lincoln Park man was arrested shortly after the attack on June 14, 2023, that left one of the victims, Eva Liu from Illinois, dead. The victims were hiking near Marienbruecke, a bridge that offers a view of the castle when they were attacked.

German police told FOX News a second woman, Kelsey Chang, a friend of Liu, tried to help her, and was also pushed off the same ledge. She landed on a tree and survived.

According to the German news agency dpa, the suspect admitted to the crimes as his trial began.

Vote now in the presidential primary

You can now cast your ballot in person for the 2024 presidential primary.

Early voting began Saturday in Michigan.

Cities must offer at least nine days of early voting, though they can decide to offer early voting for up to 29 days. Early voting must end on the Sunday before the election, which is Feb. 27.

Each city will have a location or locations dedicated to early voting during this period.

To vote early, find your city's location and hours, then visit the location like you would on election day to vote.

Suspect caught after pulling gun on store employee

A suspect is in custody after pulling a gun on a Grosse Pointe Farms store employee who confronted him for stealing.

The search for the suspect started Thursday morning at Village Food Market at Mack and McKinley avenues. Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a worker and then fled.

Detectives from the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety and Eastern Wayne County Special Response Team found the suspect Sunday inside a vacant Detorit home.

After a cold weekend, temperatures will start improving this week.

E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheese

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall and safety alert on the Raw Farm brand of raw cheddar cheese after several illnesses, including four hospitalizations from the product.

The notice, posted Friday, said the illnesses were reported in Colorado, Utah, California and Texas. The company Raw Farm agreed to recall the products and is currently working with the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes the original and jalapeno flavors of Raw Farm’s cheddar cheese and includes all sizes of blocks and shredded packages. The product is sold nationwide.

The CDC warns consumers not to eat any Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese and to throw it away or return the product to where they bought it. They said it’s also important to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated cheese using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

