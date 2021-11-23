Ann Arbor's HOMES Brewery releases Brave Noise to raise money for anti-sexual violence org RAINN

article

HOMES in Ann Arbor is the latest Michigan brewery to make Brave Noise beer in support of a safe, inclusive brewing industry.

An Instagram post made about harassment at a brewery earlier this year prompted comments about harassment allegations at breweries around the world. This led to breweries taking action to create a discrimination-free brewing industry, as well as safe spaces for women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Breweries who make Brave Noise choose a charity to donate a portion of proceeds to. HOMES will donate $2 from each pack to RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization that operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The businesses must also have codes of conduct for their staff and customers readily available. HOMES' code of conduct lays out expected behavior for its employees, as well as how workers can report harassment.

Pre-orders for the extra pale ale opened Monday, and there are still packs available. The beer comes in packs of four that cost $16. There is a limit of six per customer. Order the beer here.

Other breweries in Michigan have also made Brave Noise this year.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. teamed up with Fermenta, a group aimed at connecting women in the fermented food and beverage industries, and the Southeast Michigan Pink Boots Society, which helps women in the fermented beverage industry to advance their careers, for its version of the beer.

Earthen Ales in Traverse City, Elk Brewing in Comstock Park, Northern United Brewing Co. in Dexter, and Rare Bird Brewpub in Traverse City have also brewed Brave Noise.