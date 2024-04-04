Ann Arbor man charged in bus slashing, Target assault

article

An Ann Arbor man is facing assault charges stemming from two incidents that happened this week.

Noah Williams, 21, is charged with assault with attempt to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Williams is accused of holding a knife to a victim's neck after they bumped into each other at the Target store at 231 S. State St. on Monday night.

After police put out an alert looking for the suspect in that incident, Williams was arrested for allegedly slashing a woman across the chest on an Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority bus on Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was trying to calm Williams down after another female passenger bumped into him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.