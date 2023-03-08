Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student hit by car while crossing street

A student at Ann Arbor's Pioneer High School was hit by a car while walking to school Wednesday morning.

Police said the 16-year-old was crossing the street at the intersection of S. 7th Street and Snyder Avenue when she was hit around 8 a.m. The driver remained on the scene and was ticketed.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Read Next: Police searching for Dodge Charger after U of M student hurt in hit-and-run