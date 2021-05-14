Ann Arbor police honor woman who risked own safety to help Briarwood Mall shooting victim

The Ann Arbor police honored a woman this week who risked her own safety to help a shooting victim last month at Briarwood Mall.

An 18-year-old was shot in the arm inside the Von Maur store on April 16.

Police said Sarah Huber, who is a nurse, immediately began helping the victim despite not knowing if the shooter was still in the area. She provided first aid and kept the victim calm until medics arrived.

Huber was honored with the Civilian Valor Award.

Deputy Chiefs Jason Forsberg and Aimee Metzer​ visited Huber at her work to present her with the award.

