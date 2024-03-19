Ann Arbor police investigate shooting outside home

Expand / Collapse search

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple shots were fired outside an Ann Arbor home over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Kensington Drive around 11:40 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Officers learned that no one was shot or hurt, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Officers are now looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department's tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

