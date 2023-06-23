Ann Arbor police search for suspects who shot up car full of teens

article

A group of shooters fired at a car full of teens Thursday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Police said a car pulled into a parking lot along Arrowwood Trail around 4:45 p.m. and waited for a black sedan to pull out. As the sedan drove by, three people who were in the parking lot fired at the sedan around 25 times before fleeing.

The suspect vehicle

The sedan crashed into a tree and four teens who were 15 and 16 ran from the vehicle. They were not hurt, but the car was shot multiple times. Nearby homes and an unrelated vehicle were also struck by bullets. No one was hurt.

Police are looking for the suspects, who fled. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.