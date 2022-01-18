Ann Arbor resident wakes up to unknown male in bedroom, later discovers belongings stolen

An Ann Arbor resident woke up Sunday to a home invader inside their bedroom.

Police said an unknown man went into a bedroom of a home in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue around 8 a.m. and told the resident that there was a drunk girl outside. The male then left.

When the resident checked outside, no one was there. However, the resident discovered that a laptop, wallet, and credit cards were missing.

Police believe the suspect, who police did not provide a description of, got inside the home through an unlocked door.