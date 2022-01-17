79-year-old Ann Arbor man assaulted, robbed after opening door for men who said they needed help

Four men assaulted an Ann Arbor man who opened his front door to help them early Monday.

Police said the men, who all were about 18 years old, knocked on the door of the 79-year-old victim's home in the 1400 block of Marlborough Drive just before 2:45 a.m. When the victim, who was home alone, answered the door, the men said they had car trouble and asked to use his phone.

The victim said no before changing his mind and opening the door again. As the men were walking back to a vehicle parked in front of his home, the victim asked them which number he should dial. While he was dialing the number, the men walked up to the victim's porch. One man was armed with a long gun and another man had a pistol.

Police said the victim refused to let the men into his home, so one of them fired a shot. The victim was not struck.

Then, one of the men grabbed the victim and hit him over the head with the long gun "like a baseball bat," the victim told police. He suffered a non-life-threatening laceration on his head and was treated at the scene.

Two of the men forced their way into the home while the other two stayed on the porch.

When the victim started screaming on the porch, the men fled.

He told police that a jar of marijuana that was near his front door was stolen.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the shot and screaming.

Police said a vehicle they believe belonged to the suspects was found unoccupied and running several hours later near Park Place and Sycamore Lane. The vehicle had been stolen, police determined.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects. They are seeking video from neighbors who may have cameras.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Det. Dave Monroe at 734-794-6930 x49308, or dmonroe@a2gov.org, or the tip line at 734-794-6939, tips@a2gov.org.