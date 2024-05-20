Ann Arbor school board to vote on budget cuts, widespread layoffs

The Ann Arbor Public Schools board will decide Monday what happens next as the district works to balance a $25 million budget shortfall.

A proposal includes more than $20 million in cuts. Under that proposal, teachers and staff in nearly every employee group would face layoffs, with approximately 100 staffers a risk of receiving a pink slip.

That proposal also would close middle school pools, eliminate some world language and band classes, and cut other courses with low enrollment.

Parents, students, and staff have all pushed back against potential cuts, and they have shared their thoughts with the board at heated meetings.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. to vote on the proposal.