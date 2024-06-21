Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti receive grants to clean up sites for new affordable housing projects

article

Grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will help two affordable housing projects in Washtenaw County become a reality.

Both the Dorsey Estates plan in Ypsilanti and the Catherine Street Affordable Housing plan in Ann Arbor received $1 million grants.

"The redevelopment of brownfield properties into housing units is an innovative, responsive approach to address the housing crisis confronting our state and country," said state Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor).

Ypsilanti's former Boys and Girls Club on N. Park Street in Depot Town will be transformed into 46 housing units. According to the city, half of the units will be designated as workforce housing and set aside for owners making 40%-80% of the Area Median Income. This project will cost $16.5 million.

The grant will be used for removal of contaminated fill material and follow-up testing to check for any further risks.

Dorsey Estates is expected to open in 2026.

Near downtown Ann Arbor, a 63-unit affordable housing project is being constructed at Catherine and 4th streets. Half of the units will be sent aside for unhoused people.

Grant money will be used for site assessments, demolition, erosion control, and removal of soil and groundwater contaminants.

The $33.3 million project is expected to be finished in 2025.

"The Catherine Street Affordable Housing project in Ann Arbor, as well as the Dorsey Estates development in Ypsilanti, will not only create affordable homes for our community — they will also boost the economic activity of our downtowns and clean up contaminated soil," Irwin said.