Anti-Semitic flyers left on Northville driveways

Another Metro Detroit police department is investigating after anti-Semitic fliers were left on driveways over the weekend.

According to Northville police, plastic bags containing "flyers showing hostility toward or discrimination against people who are Jewish" and corn kernels were left at numerous homes in the Ridge Hill and Grande Vista subdivisions. They were discovered Sunday evening.

This is just the latest instance of anti-Semitic messaging being left at homes.

Residents in both West Bloomfield Township and Farmington Hills woke up to plastic bags filled with virulent antisemitic material having been tossed on their lawns overnight Oct. 4 to Oct 5. These incidents line up with the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Anyone with information about the flyers is asked to contact Northville police at 248-349-9400.