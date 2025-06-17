Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops raided in Macomb County - guns, pot and shrooms seized

article

The Brief Police raided two Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops, one in Clinton Township and the other in Mount Clemons Monday. About 10 pounds of marijuana and 600 grams of shrooms were seized as well as guns and nearly $23,000 in cash.



Two people were arrested and large quantities of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were seized in a raid of Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco stores in Macomb County Monday.

The backstory:

The suspects are a 44-year-old man from Eastpointe and a 33-year-old man from Clinton Township.

Police used search warrants at the locations - one at 172 Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemons and the other at 37350 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township. An Eastpointe residence in the 18000 block of Holland was also searched.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team seized 10 pounds of marijuana and 600 grams of Psilocybin (shrooms), two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines, and nearly $23,000 in cash.

Both suspects are being held in Macomb County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.