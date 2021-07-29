Argument over spilled beer leads to shooting at Pontiac bar

An argument over a spilled beer led to a shooting at a Pontiac bar early Thursday, authorities said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to a right at Grid Iron Bar and Grill at 98 E. Montcalm St. just before 2:15 a.m. As deputies were responding, another caller said he had been shot in the arm and was in the parking lot of a tire shop.

Related: Woman sets car on fire trying to kill bed bugs in Pontiac

When deputies were responding, they saw 50-60 people rushing out of the bar parking lot.

A waitress told deputies that two men were arguing inside the bar over a spilled beer. The waitress said the two men went outside, where the argument escalated into a physical fight. Multiple people started fighting, the waitress said, and she 6-8 shots fired.

Deputies found the 38-year-old victim, a Waterford Township man, in the parking lot of Jimenez Tire Repair at 121 E. Montcalm St. He had been shot in the left arm. Deputies said the bullet went through his arm and was embedded in his chest. He is listed as stable at a hospital.

The victim told deputies that he pulled out his handgun that he had been "open carrying" in the bar to break up a large fight had broken out in the parking lot. He claimed he fired a single shot into the ground and someone in the crowd started shooting at him.

Advertisement

Deputies said they found multiple shell casings from the victim's gun, indicating he fired more than one shot.