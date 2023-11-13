Armada man charged for injuring two police officers, causing spinal fracture

article

An Armada man was arraigned on Monday for physically assaulting two police officers last week – pushing one of them over a second-story banister.

The Armada police officers were dispatched to the home of 43-year-old Christopher Lynch on Fulton St. in Armada Township on Wednesday, Nov. 8, serving a mental health petition.

Allegedly, "Lynch pushed one officer over a second-story banister and physically assaulted the other officer," according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office. "Lynch espoused anti-police and anti-government views in the past."

The officer who fell from the second floor sustained a fractured spine, broken ribs, and a busted nose, police said. The second officer suffered injuries and bruises while dealing with the suspect, but was able to pepper spray him before additional support arrived.

Lynch was charged with two felonies – for "resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury" and for "resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious injury," according to the prosecutor's office. He faces up to 19 years in prison and must receive a mental health evaluation.

Lynch's cash bond is set at $100,000. If released, Lynch cannot be within 1,000 feet of the Armada Police Department.

Lynch is set to be arraigned in Romeo on November 13th.