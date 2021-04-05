Armed robber steals guns from man entering Pontiac apartment

A man was robbed at gunpoint and had guns stolen as he entered a Pontiac apartment Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 23-year-old man had just purchased some weapons.

He had a Glock handgun with an extended magazine sticking out of his front pocket and was carrying an AR pistol in a case as he was entering his mother's apartment in the 300 block of West Hopkins Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The man told authorities he walked past two unknown men as he approached the apartment.

The man said he went inside the building and was walking up the steps when he felt something touch the back of his head. He said one of the unknown men was holding a gun to the back of his head. The man demanded the weapons, took them, and fled, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim, his mother, and his mother's friend were able to locate a potential suspect on Facebook. Deputies went to a Pontiac address that was registered to that person, a 28-year-old man, but they weren't able to contact him. Authorities are still looking for the man, and charges against him are pending.