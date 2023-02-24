Armored truck driver shoots at attempted robbers outside Southfield McDonald's
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An armored truck driver shot at suspects during an attempted robbery at a Southfield McDonald's on Friday morning.
The three men attempted to rob the driver at the restaurant near 10 Mile and Telegraph. After the driver fired shots, the suspects fled.
Read Next: Suspects from Detroit, Warren arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car
No one was hurt, and police are still looking for the suspects.