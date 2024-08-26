Expand / Collapse search

Arts, Beats & Eats, Michigan State Fair, and more things to do this Labor Day weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 26, 2024 1:33pm EDT
Summer is winding down. Savor the rest of it at these events this Labor Day weekend:

Detroit Sandwich Party

  • Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Eastern Market Shed 5

Celebrate sandwiches by, you guessed it, eating sandwiches.  While you eat your sandwich(es), enjoy live music and drinks.

Entry is free, though VIP tickets are available as well. Get tickets here.

Detroit's first summer sandwich party happening at Eastern Market

Eastern Market's Shed 5 will be filled with the best sandwiches in Metro Detroit. The event is happening Sunday, September 1 from 12-5 p.m. Featured Mufaletta sandwich recipe. 1 10 inch round loaf 1/2 lb sliced ham 1/2 lb sliced capicola 1/2 lb sliced salami 1/2 lb sliced provolone 1/2 lb sliced low moisture mozzarella Enough Mufaletta/olive tapanade to cover bread

Arts, Beats & Eats

  • Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2
  • Downtown Royal Oak

The music will be flowing through Royal Oak all weekend long again. Hundreds of artists will perform during this annual fest, while dozens of food vendors will have the eats and makers will be showcasing their art.

Headliners include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat.

Tickets are $7 in advance until 11:59 p.m. After, the price ranges from $10-12, with free admission before 5 p.m. Friday.

Learn more here.

Chef Ziggy shares Indian fusion at Arts, Beats and Eats

Chef Ziggy from Paradise Street Eats prepares Indian Fusion Gobi Tacos. You can catch him along with other food, art and music this weekend at the annual Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak. You can learn more and purchase tickets at artsbeatseats.com.

Detroit Jazz Festival

  • Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2
  • Downtown Detroit

Spend your holiday weekend at the world's largest jazz festival, held right here in Detroit. 

Dozens of artists will perform on stages in Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square.

Entry is free.

See the full lineup here.

Jacob Hart Trio performs at Fox 2 ahead of Michigan Jazz Festival

15-year-old pianist and composer Jacob Hart leads the Jacob Hart Trio. See their performance and get details about the 2024 Michigan Jazz Festival.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

  • Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2
  • Joseph Campau in Hamtramck

Jack White will take the stage for a bit when he reunites with The Hentchmen at this year's Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. Other artists on the bill include Detroit rappers Sada Baby, Bruiser Wolf, Gmac Cash, and Esham, Canadian rock band Sloan, Mike Skill from The Romantics, Hamtramck's The Polish Muslims, and more.

Beyond the music, the annual event includes a carnival, wrestling shows, a canoe race, a parade, and a pierogi eating contest.

Entry is free.

Learn more here. 

Michigan Renaissance Festival

  • Weekends through September
  • 12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly

It's a Viking invasion at the Ren Fest this weekend, and your tattoos or beard could win you prizes.

Buy tickets here.

Corevette Fest

  • Saturday, Aug. 31
  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

More than 100 Corvettes will be displayed at this car show, which also includes live entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.  

Admission is free. Registration for Corvette owners participating in the show is $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-registration closes two days before the show. 

Register here.

Michigan State Fair

  • Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2
  • Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Enjoy all the fun of the fair this weekend, including carnival rides, livestock shows, a pumpkin contest, a homebrew competition, and more.

Tickets start at $10.

Get tickets here.

Romeo Peach Festival

  • Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2
  • Around Romeo

Celebrate peach season with food and fun in Romeo.

The fest includes an area with activities for children, a carnival, a parade, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

College football

  • Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31

Summer is winding down, and that means football season is back!

Michigan State University takes on Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Lansing, while Michigan plays Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

