Arts, Beats & Eats, Michigan State Fair, and more things to do this Labor Day weekend
Summer is winding down. Savor the rest of it at these events this Labor Day weekend:
Detroit Sandwich Party
- Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Eastern Market Shed 5
Celebrate sandwiches by, you guessed it, eating sandwiches. While you eat your sandwich(es), enjoy live music and drinks.
Entry is free, though VIP tickets are available as well. Get tickets here.
Arts, Beats & Eats
- Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2
- Downtown Royal Oak
The music will be flowing through Royal Oak all weekend long again. Hundreds of artists will perform during this annual fest, while dozens of food vendors will have the eats and makers will be showcasing their art.
Headliners include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat.
Tickets are $7 in advance until 11:59 p.m. After, the price ranges from $10-12, with free admission before 5 p.m. Friday.
Detroit Jazz Festival
- Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2
- Downtown Detroit
Spend your holiday weekend at the world's largest jazz festival, held right here in Detroit.
Dozens of artists will perform on stages in Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square.
Entry is free.
Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2
- Joseph Campau in Hamtramck
Jack White will take the stage for a bit when he reunites with The Hentchmen at this year's Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. Other artists on the bill include Detroit rappers Sada Baby, Bruiser Wolf, Gmac Cash, and Esham, Canadian rock band Sloan, Mike Skill from The Romantics, Hamtramck's The Polish Muslims, and more.
Beyond the music, the annual event includes a carnival, wrestling shows, a canoe race, a parade, and a pierogi eating contest.
Entry is free.
Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Weekends through September
- 12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly
It's a Viking invasion at the Ren Fest this weekend, and your tattoos or beard could win you prizes.
Corevette Fest
- Saturday, Aug. 31
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
More than 100 Corvettes will be displayed at this car show, which also includes live entertainment and a silent auction.
Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Admission is free. Registration for Corvette owners participating in the show is $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-registration closes two days before the show.
Michigan State Fair
- Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Enjoy all the fun of the fair this weekend, including carnival rides, livestock shows, a pumpkin contest, a homebrew competition, and more.
Tickets start at $10.
Romeo Peach Festival
- Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2
- Around Romeo
Celebrate peach season with food and fun in Romeo.
The fest includes an area with activities for children, a carnival, a parade, and more.
Entry is free.
College football
- Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31
Summer is winding down, and that means football season is back!
Michigan State University takes on Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Lansing, while Michigan plays Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.