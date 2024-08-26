Arts, Beats & Eats, Michigan State Fair, and more things to do this Labor Day weekend

article

Summer is winding down. Savor the rest of it at these events this Labor Day weekend:

Detroit Sandwich Party

Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5

Celebrate sandwiches by, you guessed it, eating sandwiches. While you eat your sandwich(es), enjoy live music and drinks.

Entry is free, though VIP tickets are available as well. Get tickets here.

Arts, Beats & Eats

Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2

Downtown Royal Oak

The music will be flowing through Royal Oak all weekend long again. Hundreds of artists will perform during this annual fest, while dozens of food vendors will have the eats and makers will be showcasing their art.

Headliners include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat.

Tickets are $7 in advance until 11:59 p.m. After, the price ranges from $10-12, with free admission before 5 p.m. Friday.

Learn more here.

Detroit Jazz Festival

Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2

Downtown Detroit

Spend your holiday weekend at the world's largest jazz festival, held right here in Detroit.

Dozens of artists will perform on stages in Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square.

Entry is free.

See the full lineup here.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2

Joseph Campau in Hamtramck

Jack White will take the stage for a bit when he reunites with The Hentchmen at this year's Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. Other artists on the bill include Detroit rappers Sada Baby, Bruiser Wolf, Gmac Cash, and Esham, Canadian rock band Sloan, Mike Skill from The Romantics, Hamtramck's The Polish Muslims, and more.

Beyond the music, the annual event includes a carnival, wrestling shows, a canoe race, a parade, and a pierogi eating contest.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Weekends through September

12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly

It's a Viking invasion at the Ren Fest this weekend, and your tattoos or beard could win you prizes.

Buy tickets here.

Corevette Fest

Saturday, Aug. 31

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

More than 100 Corvettes will be displayed at this car show, which also includes live entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Admission is free. Registration for Corvette owners participating in the show is $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-registration closes two days before the show.

Register here.

Michigan State Fair

Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Enjoy all the fun of the fair this weekend, including carnival rides, livestock shows, a pumpkin contest, a homebrew competition, and more.

Tickets start at $10.

Get tickets here.

Romeo Peach Festival

Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2

Around Romeo

Celebrate peach season with food and fun in Romeo.

The fest includes an area with activities for children, a carnival, a parade, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

College football

Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31

Summer is winding down, and that means football season is back!

Michigan State University takes on Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Lansing, while Michigan plays Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.