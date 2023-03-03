DTE warns of more power outages during Friday's winter storm in Metro Detroit

There are still more than 3,000 DTE customers without power from last Wednesday's ice storm and winter weather earlier this week – and there could be more on Friday as another winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind to the area.

Metro Detroit is expected to get between 3 and 8 inches of snow Friday - with areas north of the city getting near 10 inches. This snow is going to be heavy and wet - making clearing it a back-breaking task.

But it's not just several inches of heavy snow. Those trees and power lines are also going to be blowing around with winds gusting to 40 mph. In the wake of the last 10 days, we're hoping not to experience outages. DTE, however, says it's possible.

"Trees and branches weakened by last week’s ice storm may cause more damage to the electric system following the predicted snow and winds," DTE said in a statement.

See which areas are most impacted by checking the DTE Outage Map.

The company's Storm Response Team says its prepared to respond to outages caused by the weather as quickly as possible.

As of Friday morning, they have more than 3,000 crews in the field to help restore power to the 3,000 customers.

