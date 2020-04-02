Athletic trainers at Henry Ford Health System pitch in to help against pandemic

It is all hands on deck within the Henry Ford Health System-where upwards of 50 athletic trainers are being redeployed to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"We're athletic trainers so we're used to shifting gears," said Christine Eyers.

They were very eager to help and it's great that our healthcare providers and our professionals and our health system was very supportive of us helping in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyers heads up athletic training at Henry Ford's center for athletic medicine in Detroit. She says those redeployed workers are providing covid-19 health screenings for employees, incoming patients and visitors.

They are assisting in emergency rooms and walk-in clinics and they're transporting patients to isolation wings ensuring safety procedures are followed.

"We see athletic trainers in our tradition settings with college universities and high schools taking care of the teams and athletes but what a lot of people don't realize is that we are licensed health care providers with direct care to patients," she said.

Henry Ford Health System has had more than 2,100 patients test positive for COVID-19. Nearly 600 are hospitalized.

Eyers says everyone is pitching in whether they wear scrubs or not.

"It's gotten me a little emotional at times when you see the signs people are making or the ribbons around their tree," Eyers said. "I think everybody plays a role in this whether it's a healthcare providers or the general population, it's just great seeing the community come together."

