Attorney: 4 more women accuse state police detective of sexual harassment

A Michigan State Police detective is accused of sending naked photos and an unwanted video of himself to a widow.

"Outrageous isn’t the right word. Atrocious is the right word," said attorney Bill Colovos.

The trooper was originally assigned to investigate her husband's death.

"My husband took his own life, shot himself in front of me," said the woman, we'll call "Diane."

But allegedly the trooper did more than that, sending those images — and more — against her will.

"He got out of his car and walked over to my car, my window was down," she said. "And he put his hand underneath my shirt and grabbed my breast."

It’s a story FOX 2 first broke last week — a civil lawsuit has been filed against the state police, and the detective who has served 27 years on the job at the Brighton Post.

And now four more women are stepping forward with similar stories, which attorney Bill Colovos says, are all too familiar.

"She didn't contact him, he’s sending pictures of him including, without a shirt on, and parts of his body," Colovos said.

State police say they conducted an internal investigation — and a punishment was handed down - but are not providing any details.

What we do know — that detective is still on the job.

"I invited him this morning by email to come join us out here and explain," Colovos said.

FOX 2: "If he’s right there, why do you think he’s not coming outside to talk to you?"

"Scared. intimidated - exactly what he did to my client and other clients," the attorney said. "How does the intimidation feel Mr. Detective?"

Sending those types of photos and videos over text, isn’t technically a crime, but Republican State Sen. Jim Runestead is working to change that.

"This bill will not only penalize the act of sending explicit images or videos by text or electronic message without consent, but it will also allow victims to recoup damages for emotional stress," he said.

Colovos and the senator, who represents White Lake, are calling for transparency and action.

State police tell us, they do not comment on pending litigation.

