Authorities: Hit-and-run driver who killed Detroit mother ignored curve in road, drove on sidewalk

Authorities said a driver ignored a curve in the road, drove on the sidewalk, and hit a Detroit mother before fleeing Monday.

Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, was driving south on Livernois Avenue when he's accused of driving on the sidewalk near Dragoon just after 4:50 p.m.

Authorities said Munoz-Gutierrez hit 32-year-old Iris Liciaga and a parked car before fleeing.

He turned himself in to police on Friday.

He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault – resulting in death and reckless driving causing death.