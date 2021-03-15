Authorities investigating after man found shot to death in crashed car at Ypsilanti Township apartment

article

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a man to death Saturday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to authorities, a call was received about a single-vehicle crash in the northwest corner of the Ranches of Rosebrook apartment complex at about 8:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man identified as Henry Peoples Ross, 32, unconscious in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle. According to deputies, he had been shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a person they are looking to speak to about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Craig Raisanen Raisanenc@washtenaw.org or 734-260-1466. Anonymous tips can also be called into the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.