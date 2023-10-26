Auto expert calls UAW's deal with Ford a 'whale of a good contract'

The UAW got its deal with Ford. A tentative contract was reached Wednesday night that includes a 25% wage increase that accounts for cost-of-living.

So what do analysts think of the proposal?

"This is a whale of a good contract," said John McElroy, an expert on the auto industry from Autoline. "And that's why you know it's time to get this wrapped up. Shawn Fain believes in what he's talking about here."

And it could serve as a model for contracts with the two remaining automakers in General Motors and Stellantis.

"Certainly the UAW's going to insist on a pattern. It would be very difficult for them to deviate and bring this to a conclusion," said Dr. Marick Masters at Wayne State University.

In addition to the 25% wage increase, the deal also includes a 150% raise for temporary workers, the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments, and improvements in retirees, pensions, and 401k plans.

It also means that workers at Michigan Assembly, Kentucky Truck Plant, and Chicago Assembly will go back to work.

The next step for Ford union members is to vote on ratifying the deal. The UAW will continue negotiating with the other Detroit manufacturers.

"It looks good on paper. We haven’t seen the devil in the detail, we'll get the highlights pretty soon. The mood, the temperature out here is still pretty good," said Raymond Crawford. "We’re gonna still walk and we're going to continue to fight until we get what we need to get."

Crawford works at Stellantis. He and several other striking workers said Thursday they're expecting similar pieces in their respective deals.