Babies found abandoned behind dumpsters at Madison Heights school

Two babies were found abandoned behind a dumpster in Madison Heights last weekend.

Police were called to Lamphere High School around 1 p.m. Saturday after a 2-year-old and 4-week-old were found by the dumpsters. The babies were in their car seats.

The children were taken to a hospital, where they were deemed to be stable.

Police said the parents were identified, and a 20-year-old woman was arrested. Child Protective Services was notified.

Investigators do not believe the incident has any connection to the school district.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.