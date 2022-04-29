Baby in car as woman slams into vehicle at Van Buren Township gas station as clothing exchange turns violent

A clothing exchange at a Van Buren Township gas station turned violent early Tuesday.

Video taken outside a Shell gas station showed a woman hitting a person with her car and slamming into another vehicle. She then got out, grabbed a baseball bat, and started swinging.

In the midst of all the chaos, someone grabbed a baby out of the woman's car. Police said it doesn't appear the baby was hurt.

"To have that type atmosphere around with children and everything, it’s really not a safe environment, and I think people really should think about their actions before they do them," said Andrea Atkins after seeing the video.

Police said the women likely knew each other, and an argument led to what happened.

Van Buren Township Police Det. John Bettendorf tracked down the woman, who is now facing charges.

Ariyah Bennett is charged with three felonies – malicious destruction of property and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and several misdemeanors. She was released on a personal bond and is due back in court next week.

Advertisement