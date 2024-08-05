Babysitter charged after Warren 2-year-old shot self with caretaker's unsecured handgun

The 42-year-old babysitter who was caring for a 2-year-old boy from Warren before he got hold of a handgun and shot himself has been charged with child abuse.

April Green was arraigned in court Monday on charges of child abuse, firearm safe storage violation, and two counts of felony firearm.

According to police, the child was in the care of a babysitter who allegedly left two handguns unsecured in her home while watching the child. Green, who works as a social worker and is a graduate from the University of Michigan, was given a $75,000 cash surety bond.

The child is currently in stable condition at a hospital. The babysitter is a licensed CPL holder.

Warren police and fire first received a call about a toddler shooting themselves around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Edgemont residence. The child was taken to the hospital and was at last check responsive and alert.

"She made one slight act of neglect. Nothing intentional, nothing intentional judge," said Randall Upshaw, Geen's defense attorney said.

Green has no criminal history, police said. Both of her handguns were seized by law enforcement during the investigation.

A news release sent over the weekend said that police would be investigating how the handguns were found and if they were stored or not.

Last year, the Michigan legislature passed a law making it a crime to not lock up one's guns if a child is in the residence.