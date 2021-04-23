Backpack taken from Metro Airport returned to Marine after police track down suspect

article

A Marine whose backpack was taken from Detroit Metro Airport got it back after police tracked down a suspect.

Doug Skaff lost his backpack when he returned from training. He said he thought someone grabbed it while he was unloading other bags.

Wayne County Airport Authority Police said they were able to determine which flight the suspect was on and identify him. Police went to the suspect's home and got Skaff's backpack.

Police said the man, who identified himself as a Marine Veteran, will be charged with failure to return found property.