Bank robber returns to Ann Arbor Fifth Third Bank a month after crime

A suspect wanted for robbing an Ann Arbor bank in July returned to the same bank Tuesday, police said.

The suspect walked into the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Ave. around noon. An employee recognized him as a bank robber from July 29. When the employee fled the room, the man left.

Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jim Anuszkiewicz of the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930 × 49324 or Januszkiewicz@a2gov.org, or he Ann Arbor Police tip line 734-996-3199, tips@a2gov.org, or the Ann Arbor FBI field office at 734-995-1310.