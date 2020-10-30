Barack Obama, Joe Biden plan Halloween drive-in events in Detroit and Flint

article

With just hours to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing in his former boss, Barack Obama, for two campaign speeches in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Biden and former President Obama will campaign at a Flint drive-in event around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday to encourage Michiganders to vote.

After the drive-in event in Flint, the duo will travel to Detroit for a similar event around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Biden Campaign, the former President and Vice President plan to address " the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."

The visit comes one day after President Donald Trump heads to Michigan. Trump was in Lansing on Tuesday and will be in Waterford on Friday, October 30 to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Michigan is said to be one of the key battleground states that will help decide the election, with 16 electoral votes at stake. All eyes are on voters this year - which includes a record number of absentee voters - after Trump flipped the vote in the 2016 election.